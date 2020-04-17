Woqod Vehicles Inspection (Fahes) has announced that once the Covid-19 crisis ends and when the stations are up and running, customers who have paid the fees online will be entitled to a vehicle inspection until December 31 at any Fahes centre.

The announcement was made through a notice posted on the social media pages of Qatar Fuel (Woqod) on Thursday.

“In view of the recent crisis caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and to contribute to controlling its spread, the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior took a decision, in co-ordination with Woqod Vehicles Inspection, to waive the inspection as a requirement to renew vehicles’ registration until further notice,” the announcement states.

To ease the registration process, Woqod updated its mobile phone application to allow customers to register their vehicles through it and receive a text message informing them to complete the process and proceed further with renewing the registration certificate.

“We at Fahes understand the current situation and promise all our valued customers who paid the fees online that once the Covid-19 crisis ends and when the stations are up and running, they will be entitled to a vehicle inspection until December 31, against the payment made earlier by them online, at any of the Fahes centres,” it said.