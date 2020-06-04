Qatar will again experience a “very hot” day today, with the maximum temperature in Doha expected to be 46C, the Met department has said.

Fresh/strong northerly winds are likely both inshore and offshore during the day, which may cause rising dust, especially in the open areas, the weather office tweeted yesterday.

Doha and several other places in the country continued to experience scorching conditions yesterday, with Mesaimeer and the Qatar University area recording a high of 48C, followed by Doha (airport), Mesaieed, Turayna, Karana and Mukaynis at 47C, and Al Khor, Wakra, Sheehaniya and Jumayliyah at 46C.

Today, Mesaieed and Wakra are expected to see a high of 48C.