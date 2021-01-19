Euronews published a video of the first flight that took off from Hamad International Airport towards Cairo, three and a half years after the flights were suspended, in a move that the site confirmed is important to thousands of Egyptians living in Qatar.

The first commercial plane between Qatar and Egypt, a flight belonging to the “EgyptAir” company, took off from Doha airport at 11:15 GMT, and arrived in Cairo at about 13:50 GMT, according to the website.

Qatar Airways announced the resumption of its flights to the Arab Republic of Egypt, with daily flights to Cairo International Airport.

The national carrier said – on its Twitter account – that it operates its daily flights to Cairo aboard a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Flight QR 1301 took off from Hamad International Airport in Doha at 15:15 local time and arrived at Cairo International Airport at 17:40 local time on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

It indicated that after resuming flights to Cairo, it will resume operating its flights to Alexandria International Airport in Egypt, starting January 25, 2021.

According to the Euronews website, Egyptians in Doha expressed their joy at the return of flying between the two countries, and Egyptian Mustafa Ahmed, 38, who works as a technical engineer, said, “We are very happy with the return of direct flight.”

“Conditions will be better with direct flights, especially for families and children, and to avoid the torment of changing airports and flights and waiting hours in transit flights,” he added.

According to a report by the site, thousands of Egyptians in Qatar were complaining during the Gulf crisis about their inability to return to their country.