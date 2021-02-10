His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, inaugurated the Kalisthanik Square, which entered the Guinness Book of Records as the largest Kalisthanik Square in the world in terms of area and equipment, with an intrepid national service camp.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Mr. Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports, and a number of leaders of the National Service.

The field entered the encyclopedia of records, as the largest athletic training field in the world, with an area of ​​1446.72 square meters.

First Lieutenant Sabah Rabia al-Kuwari, a company commander at the National Service Academy – said in an interview with Al-Rayyan channel – that this is an achievement for all Qatar in general, and we chose the day of the opening of the sports field on the occasion of the National Sports Day.

He added that the field was registered as the largest field for “calisthanic” sport in terms of size and equipment in the world, and it aims to raise the fitness, physical strength and self-confidence of national service providers.

He explained that the sport of kallisthanik, a Greek sport that was practiced by the Greek state to strengthen its armies in wars, and it depended on body weight, and they used this equipment to raise fitness and physical strength.

Lieutenant Al-Kuwari pointed out that the sports circuit accommodates more than 500 people who are being trained at the same time, and includes pull-up, push-and-leg exercises, and increase their military strength, and through training, the intrepid can start here from scratch until reaching high levels.