A total of 129 food establishments were closed within Doha municipality limits during the first half of 2020, according to a statement from the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME).

The Department of Health Supervision in Doha Municipality’s Department of Municipal Control carried out a total of 15,088 inspections at food establishments within its jurisdiction and the Industrial Area.



Inspectors from Doha Municipality at an outlet



Officials issued 588 notices after certain violations were found regarding the regulation of human food control. Action against 490 of the food establishments was reconciled after correcting the violations and paying fines, while 178 food samples were collected to check the conformity with the specifications.

During the period, the department’s veterinarians’ team examined all types of livestock carcasses at the automated slaughter house in the central market. A total of 460,249 carcasses were checked with 12,606 destroyed after they failed to meet the quality requirements. A total of 10.5 tonnes of meat found to be unsuitable for human consumption were also destroyed. The officials also checked 139 tonnes of fish at the Corniche and 1.3 tonnes unsuitable for human consumption destroyed.

The complaints team of the department received 333 complaints and they were answered within 24 hours.