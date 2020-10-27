A round of political consultations was held between the Foreign Ministries of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Spain, today, through video communication technology.

The Qatari side was headed by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, while the Spanish side was chaired by HE Mrs. Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.

During the tour, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and issues of common interest.

After the tour, the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Spain signed an agreement to exempt visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on the side of the State of Qatar by His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and on the side of the Kingdom of Spain, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.