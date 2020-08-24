Vodafone Qatar launched its 5G network in Mall of Qatar to become the first shopping center in Qatar and one of the few malls in the world to enjoy this highly advanced technology. This launch is the last milestone on Vodafone Qatar’s deployment of 5G technology in the country, and in the context of its relentless efforts to support Qatar to become one of the most digitally connected countries in the world. The Mall of Qatar hosts more than 500 world-class retail stores that provide customers with an innovative shopping experience and commercial options. Wonderful entertainment. 5G technology will accelerate the digital transformation in Mall of Qatar, giving shoppers and retail store owners more and more flexible and new options, and 5G technology, with its amazing speed, immediate response and great capacity, is well suited to large commercial centers that gather large numbers of users. The retail business will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this technology, by providing it with a faster internet and more capacity for customers that better meet their requirements and provide them with enhanced shopping experiences. This includes the use of augmented reality, virtual reality, face recognition and video technologies to enhance its work, as well as providing carefully designed entertainment and advertising experiences within the store. As well as 5G technology will allow greater control over stocks and supply chains, and better knowledge of customers of the options available, which are the fruit of analyzing their behavior via video, as well as the use of robots to move goods smoothly and display them in the appropriate places.