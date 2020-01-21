Getting the latest iPhone has now become easy, safe and secure with the Vodafone Trade-in Programme, it was announced yesterday.

Customers can trade in any iPhone starting with the iPhone 5 for a credit toward the purchase of the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Customers have to take the iPhone/s they want to trade in to one of the following Vodafone retail stores for valuation: Villagio Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark, City Center, Al Khor, Al Wakra, Khratiyat, LuLu D-Ring, Lulu Gharaffa, Al Fourossiya, and The Pearl.

Commenting on the Vodafone Trade-in programme, Shavkat Berdiev, Consumer Business Unit director, Vodafone Qatar, said: “We’re proud to be the home of smartphones and are always looking for ways to make the latest smartphones more accessible to people. The Vodafone Trade-in programme was specifically designed to make it easier for customers to forgo their used phones for the latest models packed with new features.”

Customers can trade up to three iPhones for the purchase of a new one. The final sale value will be based on fixed criteria such as iPhone model, device functionality, battery functionality and screen intactness.

To trade in their phones safely and securely, customers should log out of iCloud, remove their SIM or memory card, delete all personal information and reset to Factory Settings.

