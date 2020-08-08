The United States of America called on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to release the family of former security official Saad Al-Jabri, who considered him a business partner to ensure America’s security.

The US State Department said on Friday that “Saad Al-Jabri is a partner valued by the US government and has worked with us to ensure the security of Americans and Saudis.”

The ministry expressed Washington ‘s concern “about what is said about the activities led to the escape of forced to Canada”, stressing by saying that the Saudi authorities to release the forced family . Otherwise , the persecution of his family is something that is not acceptable to us in addition to the lack of persecution and disclosure of their status. “According to the island.

Confirmed “Any charges of misconduct against Jabri must be dealt with through the judiciary and with full transparency,” noting that “Al-Jabri has been for years a partner in the efforts to combat terrorism, and we appreciate his contributions to preserve the security of our citizens.”

Yesterday, Thursday, the former Saudi security official, Saad Al-Jabri, filed a lawsuit in an American court in Washington, DC, against the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and a number of his aides. During which he demands accountability and compensation, for their masterminding the attempt to kill him.

The lawsuit was based on the knowledge of senior US officials of the details of the attempted assassination of Al-Jabri by the Saudi Crown Prince, in addition to attaching the text of the Saudi Crown Prince Al-Jabri’s letter, in which he requested his return within 24 hours or else he would be killed.

The lawsuit shows that the Saudi crown prince traced Al-Jabri in America and Canada to assassinate him and obtain extremely important records, as the assassination teams obtained tourist visas, in May 2018, 5 months before his travel.

In the lawsuit, he stated that Riyadh was detaining members of his family, including his son, daughter and brother. Trying to pressure him to turn himself in.

Saad Al-Jabri is a former Saudi minister and general, who was appointed Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers and member of the Council of Political and Security Affairs, during the period between January 24, 2015 and September 10, 2015.

According to US officials, Al-Jabri played a key role in a number of sensitive security files in the region. Among them was fighting Al Qaeda, protecting Saudi oil facilities, and was in contact with the CIA about Iraq, Syria, Iran and Yemen.

Al-Jabri has lived out of the limelight in Canada since he moved there in 2017 and remained silent, but after his son and daughter were recently arrested, he broke his silence and spoke to the media about his ordeal.

His son Dr. Khaled, who also lives in Canada, says that his father lives in fear and fears for his life, as he is under increasing pressure from the Saudi crown prince to return to Saudi Arabia.