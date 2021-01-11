The first Saudi Airlines plane arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha on Monday evening.

Qatar Airways published pictures, through its Twitter account, showing the arrival of the Saudi plane, and the warm reception at Hamad Airport for those arriving on it.

The first Saudi airline flight took off at 4.40 minutes, Riyadh time, and the Saudi company said it would operate flights to Doha from Jeddah at a later time, according to Saudi media.

Today, Qatar Airways has resumed its flights to Riyadh, for the first time since 2017, with a daily trip.

Qatari flight QR1164 departed from Hamad International Airport at 13:45 local time, and arrived at King Khalid International Airport at 15:10, on an Airbus A350-100.

Qatar Airways will resume its flights to Jeddah, starting on Thursday, January 14, 2021, on the flight number QR1188, which will depart from Hamad International Airport at 18:50, and to Dammam from Saturday January 16, 2021 on board the flight number QR1150 that will depart from Hamad International Airport. At 17:10.

Qatar Airways continues to rebuild its network of destinations, as it currently operates flights to more than 110 destinations globally, with plans to increase the number of destinations to more than 125 destinations before the end of March 2021.