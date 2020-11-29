The first flight of a Boeing 777 with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo took off from Doha to Zurich, the official home of FIFA, to announce the start of the countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar Airways broadcast – on its official Twitter account – the first moments of the plane’s take-off and its reception in Zurich with water, as well as the 2022 World Cup.

“No plane is the most beautiful ever.

On 20 November, Qatar Airways, the official partner and official airline of FIFA; Unveiling its Boeing 777, which was specially decorated with the logo of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; To start with that countdown for the next two years until reaching the main event for the start of the championship activities on November 21, 2022.

The emblem of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has been hand-painted on this special and distinctive aircraft. Celebrating the Qatari airline’s partnership with the International Football Association Federation – FIFA. More Qatar Airways fleet aircraft will carry the FIFA World Cup – Qatar 2022 logo, and will operate to several destinations within the Qatar Airways global network.