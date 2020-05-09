QNA/Doha

Weather inshore until 6pm Saturday will be hot during daytime and mild by night, with scattered clouds and a weak chance of rain at some places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, there will be some clouds at times, the report added, warning of expected strong and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 18 to 28 knot decreasing to 18 knot later.

Visibility will be 4 to 8km.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rises to 4 feet at first. Offshore, it will be 5 to 8 feet falls to 3-5 feet later.