Qatar residents will have to compulsorily wear face masks while stepping out of home for any reason from Sunday, May 17, the Cabinet has decided.

At its regular meeting yesterday evening, the Cabinet also decided to continue with the precautionary measures taken to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

After HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani chaired the meeting held via video-conference, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi gave the details of the proceedings.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to an explanation presented by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and steps taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It affirmed the continuation of the precautionary measures and decided to “compel all citizens and residents to wear masks upon leaving the house for any reason, except when a person is alone while driving a vehicle”, QNA said. The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will take the necessary measures in this regard.

In case of non-compliance with this decision, the penalties stipulated in Decree Law No 17 of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases shall be applied to the violator – imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine of up to QR200,000, or either of one these two penalties.

The decision will apply from Sunday, May 17, and remain in effect until further notice.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to draft decrees approving the guarantee agreement of the government of Qatar for the Al Kharsaah solar power plant project, approving the agreement to grant rights to the project, and approving the priority right agreement for the solar power plant, QNA added.

It also approved a draft law amending some provisions of Law No 12 of 2006 regarding the cancelled Mesaieed municipality, and referring it to the Shura Council.

Further, it gave its nod to a draft Cabinet decision to issue the executive regulations for the law regulating medical treatment abroad, while also approving a draft memorandum of understanding between the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the University of Houston-Clear Lake in the US.

The meeting also reviewed a report on the activities of the Regulatory Authority of the Qatar Financial Centre, from April 1, 2019 to March 31 this year, and took the appropriate decision.