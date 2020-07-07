The meteorological department expected that the weather will be until six o’clock in the evening, day and night on the coast with light dust in some areas sometimes, and it is relatively hot at night .. In the sea the weather is accompanied by light fog sometimes.

The winds are mostly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed ranging from 5 to 15 knots. In the sea, most winds are northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed ranging from 3 to 13 knots.

Horizontal visibility ranges from 4 to 8 km.

And the height of the wave on the coast ranges between one foot and two .. In the sea, one to three feet.

The maximum expected temperature in Doha (43) degrees Celsius.

The tidal dates are as follows:

Doha: lowest islands at twelve and 14 minutes at noon.

Al-Wakra: The lowest islands in the eleventh and 44 minutes noon.

Mesaieed: The lowest islands at twelve and 9 minutes at noon.

Al-Khor: The highest tide is at five and 57 minutes in the evening … and the lowest islands at eight and three in the morning.

Al-Ruwais: The highest tide is at 6:49 am .. and the lowest islands at 12 and 56 minutes at noon.

Dukhan: The highest tide is at eleven and 42 minutes at noon … and the lowest islands at five and 39 minutes at night.

The sun sets around God Almighty, at six and 28 minutes.