What are the E-2 Visa Requirements for Qatar?

Qatar does not have a signed treaty with the USA. You will first need to get a second passport through Grenada or another country that has an E-2 treaty signed with the US.

Requires investor’s investment be typically over the US $100K (Qatari Riyal 365K) with minimum 50% ownership.

Move to the US to establish and manage the business.

Generate significant returns for investors and the economy – employing US workers.

Funds must be “at-risk”

The EB-5 U.S. Immigrant Investor Visa Program is available to Qatar citizens. There is a growing demand for the EB-5 Visa category among Qatar nationals.