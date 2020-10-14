What is the Grace Period for Residence Permit (RP) after Expiry or Cancellation?

Residence Permit is given to people who are working and living in Qatar. The employer/sponsor is the one that normally handles the way toward obtaining the Residence Permit, also called RP, in the interest of the person.

However, what happens after your RP is expired or cancelled?

Expired Residence Permit (RP)

After the RP expiry date, the employer can re-establish the expat’s RP within 3 months without paying a fine. As per Hukoomi, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) allows peoples and companies in Qatar to renew residence permits online for 1 to 3 years. The service is available for Qataris, residents, and companies holding Qatari Smart ID Cards. RP re-establishment should be done 3 months prior to the expiry date.

Grace Period: 90 days

Penalty: QR 10 every day

The most effective method to re-establish RP on the online

Log in with your smartcard to the e-services portal of MOI.

Click on “Residency Services” and then “Restore Residency”.

Renewal for people: select the QID number to be renewed (maximum five numbers at a time).

Renewal for companies: select the QID number to be renewed ( twenty numbers at a time), and click “Add”.

Pick the renewal time for the chosen RP.

Choose the delivery option for the new residence permit.

Pay the relevant charges.

You can also renew resident permits through the Metrash2 application.

RP renewal fees

QR 500 for wife, children, and family sponsorships.

QR 1,000, for employees supported by companies, institutions and shops.

QR 300, employees on personal sponsorships, workers, farmers and sailors.

There is a 20% discount, at the particular situation three-year renewal (for personal sponsorship, companies, wife, childrens and family sponsorship).

An extra QR 20 to be paid, if Qatar Post is selected for delivery.

RP renewal tracking

You can check, if your RP has just been renewed through the MOI site: https://portal.moi.gov.qa/wps/entrance/MOIInternet/administrations/

Cancelled Residence Permit (RP)

When your manager/sponsor cancels your RP, you are permitted just 30 days to stay in the country.

Grace period: 30 days

How can I cancel my RP online?

As per the Hukoomi website, a valid RP for people under a company or personal sponsorships can be cancelled online. The service is available for Qataris, residents, companies, and organizations holding the Qatari Smart ID Cards.

Login with your smartcard to the e-services portal of the MOI.

Click on “Residency Services” and then “Drop Residency”.

Enter the RP numbers to be canceled.

Pay charges online.

Print payment receipt.

Applicable charges for residence permit cancellation are as per the following:

For personal sponsorship: QR 20

For company sponsorship: QR 50

How should I know whether my RP is cancelled?

You can check the validity of your RP through this MOI’s website: https://portal.moi.gov.qa/wps/entrance/MOIInternet/administrations/requests

Returning to Qatar with expired QID due to COVID-19 restrictions

As per the Discover Qatar website, those with an expired QID. While they have been outside Qatar, might be allowed to re-enter Qatar to renew their QID after getting an Exceptional Entry Permit and successfully finishing the mandatory isolate period.

As per the MOI, residents who are outside the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic are exempted from fees because of the expiry of their residence allows or exceeding six months of stay outside the country.

