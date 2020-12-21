What is the population of Qatar in 2020?

Natives of the Arabian Peninsula, many Qataris (Arabic: سكان قطر) are descended from a number of migratory Arab tribes that came to Qatar in the 18th century from mainly the neighboring areas of Nejd and Al-Hasa. Some are descended from Omani tribes. Qatar has about 2.6 million inhabitants as of early 2017, the vast majority of whom (about 92%) live in Doha, the capital.[1] Foreign workers amount to around 88% of the population, with Indians being the largest community numbering around 1,230,000.[2] The treatment of these foreign workers has been heavily criticized in recent years, with living conditions suggested to be exploitative and abusive.[3]
The Qataris are mainly Sunni Muslims. Islam is the official religion, and Islamic jurisprudence is the basis of Qatar’s legal system. A significant minority of the population is Hindu. Arabic is the official language and English is the lingua franca of business. Hindi and Urdu are also widely spoken, especially by the South Asian foreign workers.[4] Education is compulsory and free for all citizens 6–16 years old. Qatar has an increasingly high literacy rate.
Ethnicity[edit]
Qataris can be divided into three ethnic groups: Bedouins, Hadar, and African-origin. Bedouins are descended from the nomads of the Arabian Peninsula. 115,000[6] Westerners live in Qatar.
Europeans in Qatar[edit]
14% of the population is European. They are of British, Portuguese, French, Armenians, African Americans, Russians, Turks, Scandinavians, Other Arabs, and Italians They live in Doha, Al Wakrah, Mesaieed, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal Mohammed, Al Khor, Ar Ru’ays, Al Khuwayr, Dukhan, and Umm Bab.
Population[edit]
|Year
|Pop.
|±% p.a.
|1986
|369,079
|—
|1997
|522,026
|+3.20%
|2001
|676,498
|+6.69%
|2003
|713,859
|+2.72%
|2004
|744,028
|+4.23%
|2005
|906,123
|+21.79%
|2006
|1,042,947
|+15.10%
|2007
|1,218,250
|+16.81%
|2008
|1,448,479
|+18.90%
|2009
|1,638,626
|+13.13%
|2010
|1,699,435
|+3.71%
|2011
|1,732,717
|+1.96%
|2012
|1,832,903
|+5.78%
|2013
|2,101,288
|+14.64%
|2014
|2,172,065
|+3.37%
|2015
|2,235,355
|+2.91%
|2016
|2,291,368
|+2.51%
|2017
|2,338,085
|+2.04%
|Source: Qatar Statistics Authority[7]
|Year
|Pop.
|±% p.a.
|1950
|25,000
|—
|1960
|47,000
|+6.52%
|1970
|108,000
|+8.68%
|1980
|222,000
|+7.47%
|1990
|474,000
|+7.88%
|2000
|591,000
|+2.23%
|2010
|1,759,000
|+11.52%
|Source: United Nations[8]
By nationality[edit]
A 2011–2014 report by the International Organization for Migration recorded 176,748 Nepali Citizens of Madhesi ethnicity living in Qatar as migrant workers.[9][10][11] In 2012 about 7,000 Turkish nationals lived in Qatar[12] and in 2016 about 1,000 Colombian nationals and descendants lived in Qatar.
Vital statistics[edit]
UN estimates[edit]
|Period
|Live births per year
|Deaths per year
|Natural change per year
|CBR*
|CDR*
|NC*
|TFR*
|IMR*
|1950–1955
|1,000
|0
|1,000
|47.5
|13.8
|33.7
|6.97
|126
|1955–1960
|2,000
|0
|1,000
|44.3
|11.3
|33.0
|6.97
|110
|1960–1965
|2,000
|1,000
|2,000
|41.0
|8.8
|32.1
|6.97
|90
|1965–1970
|4,000
|1,000
|3,000
|38.6
|6.8
|31.8
|6.97
|71
|1970–1975
|5,000
|1,000
|4,000
|34.8
|5.2
|29.6
|6.77
|53
|1975–1980
|7,000
|1,000
|6,000
|35.7
|4.0
|31.7
|6.11
|38
|1980–1985
|10,000
|1,000
|9,000
|33.2
|3.1
|30.1
|5.45
|28
|1985–1990
|11,000
|1,000
|10,000
|25.4
|2.5
|22.9
|4.50
|23
|1990–1995
|11,000
|1,000
|10,000
|22.8
|2.2
|20.6
|4.01
|18
|1995–2000
|10,000
|1,000
|9,000
|19.2
|2.1
|17.1
|3.30
|14
|2000–2005
|13,000
|1,000
|12,000
|18.8
|1.9
|16.9
|3.01
|11
|2005–2010
|18,000
|2,000
|16,000
|14.1
|1.6
|12.5
|2.40
|9
|* CBR = crude birth rate (per 1000); CDR = crude death rate (per 1000); NC = natural change (per 1000); IMR = infant mortality rate per 1000 births; TFR = total fertility rate (number of children per woman)
|Source:[13]
Registered births and deaths[edit]
|Average population
|Live births
|Deaths
|Natural change
|Crude birth rate (per 1000)
|Crude death rate (per 1000)
|Natural change (per 1000)
|TFR
|1970
|108,000
|3,616
|464
|3,152
|33.4
|4.3
|29.1
|1971
|118,000
|3,921
|491
|3,430
|33.2
|4.2
|29.0
|1972
|129,000
|4,038
|563
|3,475
|31.2
|4.4
|26.8
|1973
|141,000
|4,367
|660
|3,707
|31.0
|4.7
|26.3
|1974
|152,000
|4,562
|688
|3,874
|30.0
|4.5
|25.5
|1975
|163,000
|4,559
|600
|3,959
|28.0
|3.7
|24.3
|1976
|172,000
|4,893
|609
|4,284
|28.4
|3.5
|24.9
|1977
|181,000
|5,313
|686
|4,627
|29.4
|3.8
|25.6
|1978
|190,000
|5,977
|645
|5,332
|31.4
|3.4
|28.0
|1979
|203,000
|6,057
|709
|5,348
|29.8
|3.5
|26.3
|1980
|222,000
|6,750
|662
|6,088
|30.5
|3.0
|27.5
|1981
|246,000
|7,192
|725
|6,467
|29.3
|3.0
|26.3
|1982
|275,000
|8,032
|789
|7,243
|29.2
|2.9
|26.3
|1983
|307,000
|8,261
|803
|7,458
|26.9
|2.6
|24.3
|1984
|338,000
|8,613
|642
|7,971
|25.5
|1.9
|23.6
|1985
|368,000
|9,225
|794
|8,431
|25.1
|2.2
|22.9
|1986
|395,000
|9,942
|784
|9,158
|25.2
|2.0
|23.2
|1987
|420,000
|9,919
|788
|9,131
|23.6
|1.9
|21.7
|1988
|442,000
|10,842
|861
|9,981
|24.5
|1.9
|22.6
|1989
|460,000
|10,908
|847
|10,061
|23.7
|1.8
|21.9
|1990
|474,000
|11,022
|871
|10,151
|23.3
|1.8
|21.5
|1991
|483,000
|9,756
|883
|8,873
|20.2
|1.8
|18.4
|1992
|488,000
|10,459
|944
|9,515
|21.4
|1.9
|19.5
|1993
|491,000
|10,822
|913
|9,909
|22.0
|1.9
|20.1
|1994
|495,000
|10,561
|964
|9,597
|21.3
|1.9
|19.4
|1995
|501,000
|10,371
|1,000
|9,371
|20.7
|2.0
|18.7
|1996
|512,000
|10,317
|1,015
|9,302
|20.1
|2.0
|18.1
|1997
|529,000
|10,447
|1,060
|9,387
|19.8
|2.0
|17.8
|1998
|549,000
|10,781
|1,157
|9,624
|19.6
|2.1
|17.5
|1999
|570,000
|10,846
|1,148
|9,698
|19.0
|2.0
|17.0
|2000
|591,000
|11,438
|1,173
|10,265
|19.4
|2.0
|17.4
|2001
|608,000
|12,355
|1,210
|11,145
|20.3
|2.0
|18.3
|2002
|624,000
|12,388
|1,220
|11,168
|19.8
|2.0
|17.8
|2003
|654,000
|13,026
|1,311
|11,715
|19.9
|2.0
|17.9
|2004
|715,000
|13,589
|1,341
|12,248
|19.0
|1.9
|17.1
|2.78
|2005
|821,000
|13,514
|1,545
|11,969
|16.5
|1.9
|14.6
|2.62
|2006
|978,000
|14,204
|1,750
|12,454
|14.5
|1.8
|12.7
|2.48
|2007
|1,178,000
|15,695
|1,776
|13,919
|13.3
|1.5
|11.8
|2.45
|2008
|1,448,000
|17,480
|1,942
|15,538
|12.1
|1.3
|10.8
|2.43
|2009
|1,639,000
|18,351
|2,008
|16,343
|11.2
|1.2
|10.0
|2.28
|2010
|1,715,000
|19,504
|1,970
|17,534
|11.4
|1.1
|10.3
|2.08
|2011
|1,733,000
|20,623
|1,949
|18,674
|12.0
|1.1
|10.9
|2.12
|2012
|1,833,000
|21,423
|2,031
|19,392
|11.7
|1.1
|10.6
|2.05
|2013
|2,004,000
|23,708
|2,133
|21,575
|11.8
|1.1
|10.7
|2.00
|2014
|2,216,000
|25,443
|2,366
|23,007
|11.5
|1.1
|10.4
|2.00
|2015
|2,438,000
|26,622
|2,317
|24,305
|10.9
|1.0
|9.9
|2.00
|2016
|2,618,000
|26,816
|2,347
|24,469
|10.2
|0.9
|9.3
|1.85
|2017
|2,725,000
|27,906
|2,294
|25,612
|10.2
|0.8
|9.4
|1.83
|2018
|2,760,000
|28,069
|2,385
|25,684
|10.2
|0.9
|9.3
|1.75
|2019
|2,799,000
|28,412
|2,200
|26,212
|10.2
|0.8
|9.4
|1.73
|Sources:[14][15]
Life expectancy[edit]
|Period
|Life expectancy in
Years
|Period
|Life expectancy in
Years
|1950–1955
|55.2
|1985–1990
|74.5
|1955–1960
|59.2
|1990–1995
|75.3
|1960–1965
|62.9
|1995–2000
|76.0
|1965–1970
|66.6
|2000–2005
|76.6
|1970–1975
|69.7
|2005–2010
|76.9
|1975–1980
|71.8
|2010–2015
|77.6
|1980–1985
|73.4
|Source: UN World Population Prospects[16]
CIA World Factbook demographic statistics[edit]
The following demographic statistics are from the CIA World Factbook unless otherwise indicated.
Population[edit]
- 2,123,160 (July 2014 est.) Qatar is the 146th most populated nation.[17]
- 2,314,307 (July 2017 est.) Qatar is the 143rd most populated nation.[17]
- 2,444,174 (July 2020 est.) Qatar is the 143rd most populated nation.[18]
Age structure[edit]
- 0–14 years: 12.84% (male 158,702/female 155,211)
- 15–24 years: 11.78% (male 203,703/female 84,323)
- 25–54 years: 70.66% (male 1,439,364/female 287,575)
- 55–64 years: 3.53% (male 66,561/female 19,600)
- 65 years and over: 1.19% (male 19,067/female 10,068) (2020 est.)
Population growth rate[edit]
- 2.27% (2017 est.)
- 9.56%: World Bank (2009 est.)
- 3.58%: CIA World FactBook (2014 est.)
- 2.11%: 2005–2010 List by the United Nations
- 1.55% (2020 est.)
Sex ratio[edit]
Source:[5]
- at birth: 1.02 male(s)/female
- 0–14 years: 1.02 male(s)/female
- 15–24 years: 2.42 male(s)/female
- 25–54 years: 5.01 male(s)/female
- 55–64 years: 3.4 male(s)/female
- 65 years and over: 1.89 male(s)/female total population: 3.39 male(s)/female (2020 est.)
Average life span (Life expectancy at birth)[edit]
- Average: 79.4 years
- men: 77.2 years
- women: 81.6 years (2020 est.)
Total fertility rate[edit]
- 2.08 children born per 1 female (2010 est.) (Qataris: 3.59 children/woman, Foreign nationals: 1.75 children/woman)
- 1.88 children born per 1 female (2020 est.)
Nationality[edit]
- noun: Qatari(s)
- adjective: Qatari
Ethnic groups[6][19][edit]
|Country
|Number
|percent
|India
|650,000
|25.00%
|Qatar
|330,000
|12.10%
|Philippines
|260,000
|10.00%
|Egypt
|200,000
|8.60%
|Bangladesh
|280,000
|12.10%
|Sri Lanka
|145,256
|5.60%
|Pakistan
|125,000
|4.80%
|Syria
|54,000
|2.20%
|Sudan
|50,000
|2.10%
|Jordan
|40,000
|1.72%
|Indonesia
|39,000
|1.68%
|Iran
|30,000
|1.3%-1.50%
|United Kingdom
|25,000
|1.10%
|Lebanon
|25,000
|1.08%
|Ethiopia
|21,374
|0.92%
|Palestine
|20,500
|0.89%
Religions[edit]
Languages[edit]
Arabic is the official language of Qatar according to Article 1 of the Constitution.[21]
English is the de facto second language of Qatar, and is very commonly used in business. Because of Qatar’s varied ethnic landscape, English has been recognized as the most convenient medium for people of different backgrounds to communicate with each other.[22] The history of English use in the country dates back to the mid-19th and early 20th centuries when the British Empire would frequently draft treaties and agreements with the emirates of the Persian Gulf. One such treaty was the 1916 protectorate treaty signed between Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani and the British representative Percy Cox, under which Qatar would be placed under British administration in exchange for protection. Another agreement drafted in English came in 1932 and was signed between the Qatari government and the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. These agreements were mainly facilitated by foreign interpreters due to neither party possessing the required language skills for such complex arrangements. For instance, a translator and native Arabic speaker named A. A. Hilmy interpreted the 1932 agreement for Qatar.[23]
Hindi, Urdu, Tagalog, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam are commonly used among Asian migrants. In 2015, there were more newspapers being printed by the government in Malayalam than in Arabic or English.[24]
Literacy[edit]
- definition: age >15 can both read & write
- overall population: 97.3%
- males: 97.4%
- females: 96.8% (2015 est.)
Obesity – adult prevalence rate[edit]
- 35.1% (2016)
Genetics[edit]
Y-chromosome DNA[edit]
Y-Chromosome DNA Y-DNA represents the male lineage, The Qatari Y-chromosome in large belongs to haplogroup J which comprises two thirds of the total chromosomes[25]
Mitochondrial DNA[edit]
Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) represents the female lineage The Qatari mitochondrial DNA shows much more diversity than the Y-DNA lineages, with more than 35% of the lineages showing African ancestry (East African & Subsaharan) & the rest of the lineages being Eurasian.[26]