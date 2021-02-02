The Planning and Statistics Authority issued the preliminary monthly figures for the population until January 31, 2021.

According to the agency’s website, the number of residents in the State of Qatar at the end of January reached 2,669,000 people (two million and 669 thousand), with a monthly decrease of 0.6% compared to last December, and an annual decrease of 3.8% from January 2020.

The agency said that this data represents the number of individuals of all ages (Qataris – non-Qataris) within the borders of the State of Qatar until January 31, 2021.

He added: This data does not include Qataris outside the borders of the state at the moment of monitoring the statement on January 31, 2021, nor does it include non-Qataris and those with residency and were outside the borders of the state.