If you are planning to start a business in Qatar, the first step is to select the best company establishment type suited for your business.

What is an LLC or WLL Company registration in Qatar?

A Limited Liability Company or LLC (or WLL) is the most common and de-facto form of company in Qatar. In an LLC, the majority of the company has to be owned by Qatari nationals, with their shares adding up to 51%. 49% is the maximum that can be owned by a foreign national in an LLC company. Nowadays, the government is providing 100% foreign ownership for a certain category of Businesses like Agriculture, manufacturing, health, education, tourism, etc., …