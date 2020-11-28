Getting a work visa in Qatar (The Requirements to Obtain a Work Visa in Qatar)

Qatar Work Visas & Permits

The thriving economy in Qatar is one of many factors that make this Middle Eastern nation an attractive destination for foreign companies, workers, and investors. If your company intends to expand operations to Qatar, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with the immigration process so that you can obtain the necessary visas and permits for all of your employees.

The thriving economy in Qatar is one of many factors that make this Middle Eastern nation an attractive destination for foreign companies, workers, and investors. If your company intends to expand operations to Qatar, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with the immigration process so that you can obtain the necessary visas and permits for all of your employees.

Working with a global PEO like Globalization Partners is the best way to ensure that your company is compliant as you make the transition to working in Qatar. We know how to get a work visa in Qatar for your employees, and we can also set up payroll and compensation. You’ll find that growing your company’s bottom line is far easier when you have access to our Global Expansion Platform™.

What Types of Visas Are Available in Qatar?

A variety of visas are available to foreign nationals seeking entry to Qatar, including:

Tourist visas

Business visas

Work visas

Family visas

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) resident visas

For employment purposes, your staff will need Qatar work visas.

The Requirements to Obtain a Work Visa in Qatar

Foreign employees will need a work permit as well as a residence permit before they can begin employment in Qatar. The following documents are necessary in applying for a work permit:

The employment contract

A duly completed application form from the Ministry of Labour

A medical certificate proving that the employee is in good health

A copy of the employee’s passport

Two passport photographs

Any relevant educational certificates

The immigration card of the employer

The employment visa

Biometrics, including fingerprints

To obtain a residence permit, the applicant will need to provide the following documents:

A valid passport

Two passport photographs of the employee

The employment visa

A copy of the company’s Commercial Registration

A copy of the business’s immigration card

The employee’s medical certificate

What Are the Steps to Get a Working Visa in Qatar?

Qatar has a relatively complex process for hiring foreign employees. To begin the process, your company will need to register with the Immigration Department within the Ministry of Interior. You cannot apply for a work permit before completing this process. As the employer, you’ll need to provide several documents, including a copy of your trade license. Upon approval, you will be granted an Immigration Card and a Representative Card.

Next, the company must apply for a block of work permits for all of the expatriates you intend to employ. You’ll need to complete the application in Arabic and disclose the total number of foreign employees, their job positions, and their nationalities. Approval will be granted by the Ministry of Labour.

Upon the approval of the work permits, your company must apply for employment visas for each foreign worker. The necessary documents for each employee, which are listed in the previous section, must be submitted to the Ministry of Labour.

Employees can travel to Qatar after receiving their work visas. Within seven days of the employee’s arrival, your company must lodge an application for their residence permit. The required documents are listed in the previous section, and they should be submitted to the Ministry of Labour.

Once the residence permit has been issued, the employee may begin working for your company in Qatar. These permits allow the employee to work for your company only. Permits can be renewed by your company on a case by case basis.

Other Key Considerations for Foreign Workers in Qatar

Your company should make sure employees are aware that they are required to carry their ID and any relevant visas at all times. Labour officials may carry out inspections at your business, and employees will need to produce these documents.

Your employees should also know that they will need an exit permit to leave Qatar. This permit is issued by the Ministry of Interior and must be approved by the employer.

Bolster the Success of Your Expansion With Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners has a proven record of helping companies navigate the process of expanding internationally. Reach out to our team today to learn more about how we can help you employ a talented team in Qatar and other countries all around the globe.