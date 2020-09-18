COVID-19 Impact FAQs

These precautionary measures are based on the latest guidance of the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar

1. Is HIA still open for international flights?

Our airport remains open on a scaled down operations.

2. When will Nationals and residents be allowed back into Qatar?

Currently, entry to the State of Qatar is only permitted to Qatari nationals and residents permit holders.

As a part of the State of Qatar’s gradual lifting of restrictions, resident permit holders will be allowed entry into the country by submitting return requests for permits and entry will be subject to strict travel policies and a series of priorities.

For the latest information regarding quarantine policies, eligibility for entry and permits to return to Qatar, please refer to the Government Communication Office’s website:

https://www.gco.gov.qa/en/2020/07/21/government-communications-office-statement-on-qatars-travel-policy-during-the-gradual-lifting-of-covid-19-restrictions/

3. Do I have to quarantine when I land at Hamad International Airport?

Passengers from high-risk countries will be transported to a hotel or a government facility for quarantine purposes. Passengers from low-risk countries can proceed to home quarantine.

Please refer to the Government Communication Office’s website for more information regarding quarantine policy upon arrival:

https://www.gco.gov.qa/en/2020/07/21/government-communications-office-statement-on-qatars-travel-policy-during-the-gradual-lifting-of-covid-19-restrictions/

4.Qatar now open to tourists?

For the latest information on entry to the State of Qatar, please refer to the Government Communication Office’s website:

https://www.gco.gov.qa/en/2020/07/21/government-communications-office-statement-on-qatars-travel-policy-during-the-gradual-lifting-of-covid-19-restrictions/

5.What can I expect when arriving at Hamad International Airport?

All passengers will be thermal screened at HIA. All arriving passengers will be asked to show the EHTERAZ application, complete a health assessment form preferably filled prior to arrival into Doha and submitted upon arrival, as well as sign a quarantine commitment agreement.

Passengers from low-risk countries will be tested at the airport, the results of which will be available at a later time. They can then proceed to home quarantine.

Passengers from high-risk countries will proceed to immigration whilst presenting their hotel booking to the immigration officer and transported to a Discover Qatar hotel for quarantine.

6.Can I be picked up by friends or family from the airport when I arrive?

Passengers returning from high-risk countries with a Discover Qatar hotel booking will be transported to their quarantine hotel.

7. Does Hamad International Airport provide face shields? Where can I get one at the airport?

The airport does not provide face shields; however, they are available for purchase at pharmacies and retail outlets throughout the terminal. Also, our national airline, Qatar Airways, provides their passengers with a face shield on board of the aircraft.

8. Will sick passengers still be able to fly?

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Qatar has advised against all but necessary travel. We recommend following the advice of the MoPH and the Qatari Government which is available on:

https://www.moph.gov.qa/english/Pages/Coronavirus2019.aspx

9. Is wearing a mask compulsory at HIA?

Wearing a mask is mandatory at all times across the terminal. Failure to comply with this rule will lead to legal action. This is as per Qatari regulation:

https://portal.www.gov.qa/wps/portal/media-center/news/news-details/compulsoryimplementationofwearingmasksstartstoday

10. What action will be taken if a passenger arrives at Hamad International Airport exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms?

Across the globe, COVID-19 positive passengers are not being allowed to fly. If a passenger arriving at HIA exhibits any symptoms, they will be referred to the Ministry of Public Health staff based at the airport.

11. How can I best prepare myself for air travel?

If you are due to travel soon and worried about how COVID-19 might affect your plans, please check WHO’s advice here:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/travel-advice

If you are worried about your journey because of a pre-existing health condition, we recommend that you connect with your airline for the latest information: https://dohahamadairport.com/airlines/airline-directory

Practicing personal hygiene, social distancing and avoiding contact with people who show symptoms of respiratory infection are the best options against COVID-19.

Please note, the Ministry of Public Health Qatar has also asked people to avoid any unnecessary travel outside Qatar and within the country as well.

12. Are shops, restaurants, and duty free available for arrivals?

Our terminal is open and operational. Most of our Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets are also operational with passengers following social distancing measures. We encourage cashless transactions through cards.

13. Are E-Gates still open and available for use?

E-gates are currently not operational.

14. How can I download EHTERAZ upon arrival without a SIM card?

You will need a smart phone and SIM card to download and activate EHTERAZ. Smart phones are available for purchase at Qatar Duty Free and SIM cards are available at Ooredoo and Vodafone kiosks. Lakhwiya and Red Crescents volunteers are available to help set up passengers with the EHTERAZ App.

Android users can download the app from the Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moi.covid19

iOS users can download the app from the App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/qa/app/ehteraz/id1507150431

15. What if I don’t have a smart phone when I arrive at HIA?

In order to download and activte the State of Qatar’s COVID-19 contact tracing app “EHTERAZ”, you will need a smart phone and local SIM card. Smart phones are available for purchase at Qatar Duty Free and SIM cards are available at Ooredoo and Vodafone kiosks. Red Crescents volunteers are available to help set up passengers with the EHTERAZ App.

16. Can people be dropped off at HIA?

Yes, however, we strongly advise departing passengers to check their flight status with the airline. You can refer to HIA’s website for contact details pertaining to all airlines and government entities.

https://dohahamadairport.com/airport-guide

17. Can I still come to HIA if I am not travelling?

No. Only Passengers will valid airline tickets will be permitted in the terminal.

18. Are you screening passengers at HIA?

We are continually conducting entry screening for all arriving passengers and crew terminating in Doha on a 24/7 basis. We have installed advanced thermal cameras that can remotely record the body temperature of each passenger. If a passenger is detected to have fever, they are transferred to the special clinic at the airport arrivals side.

Regardless of thermal screening results, all Doha terminating passengers are being quarantined for 14 days.

19. What cleaning measures and procedures are in place to help protect passengers and staff?

The measures implemented at HIA by MoPH in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) include:

1. Thermal screening of all arriving and departing passengers and crew at all operational gates (North Node D3 & E3).

2. Thermal screening cameras across the terminal.

3. A 24/7 medical clinic at the airport, operated by Ministry of Public Health Qatar.

4. All transfer passengers are being screened before they board their onward flight.

5. Airport employees have been provided additional training to protect themselves and others in light of the current

situation.

6. The Airport Hotel’s housekeeping team has been specifically briefed on the correct sanitising and cleaning procedures for

guest rooms and public areas. They have been provided with additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for their

safety and protection. Rooms and all hotel touchpoints are being cleaned and sanitised regularly.

7. HIA’s cleaning operations continue to remain active across almost 70 key touchpoints including the terminal and the

lounges, which are cleaned and sanitised every 10-15 minutes. All boarding gates and bus gate counters are also being

cleaned after each flight. HIA is also providing sanitisers to all employees for use as needed.

8. Passenger trains 1 and 2 have been temporarily suspended and will not be available for passenger use.

9. Complementary baby strollers and prayer rooms are also no longer available for passengers.

10. To limit the number of people at HIA as passenger numbers are below average, there has been a temporary reduction of

40 per cent of staff working onsite, across various areas including food and beverage, retail, and ground services.

20. Is there hand sanitiser stations at HIA?

Hand sanitisers are provided throughout the airport. You also have access to hand sanitisers and other hygiene related equipment at essential stores like the airport pharmacy and WH Smith.

21. Do I need to arrive to HIA early for my flight?

We recommend you arrive no more than three hours before the departure of your flight. We also recommend passengers to check with their airlines on the status of their flight before arriving at HIA.

22. Will the Airport Hotel remain open for business?

The Airport Hotel is still operating as per normal.

23. Can I still get assistance for my journey through HIA?

Departing passengers are advised to contact their airlines for assistance during their journey.

24. How is HIA responding to the current situation?

HIA in cooperation with MATAR (HIA) Management and Qatar Airways are working tirelessly to respond to the fast-growing effects of COVID-19. We are investing our efforts towards maximizing the health and safety procedures that help our passengers reach their homes safely. Our priority has been to take swift, unprecedented and comprehensive steps to provide the highest levels of health and safety measures to all our passengers and staff.

25. What options do I have for using public ground transportation to/from HIA ?

In addition to taxis services, Doha Metro and Karwa bus transport services are now operational with a limited capacity. For more information on the operating hours, please refer to the links below:

Doha Metro train and Metrolink bus timings:

Karwa bus schedule:

Karwa bus routes:

For latest updates, it is advised to download Qatar Rail and Karwa Bus applications.

Users of public transportation are requested to comply with the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

26. Do I need to have a health certificate to travel?

A health certificate is not required to travel out of the State of Qatar. However, should you be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, please consult with a health professional and contact the authorities of your final destination. For arriving passengers, kindly check the regulations implemented at origin regarding health certificates requirements. We recommend to follow the advice of the MoPH and the Qatari Government which is available on: https://www.moph.gov.qa/english/Pages/Coronavirus2019.aspx

27. Are children required to wear a face mask?

Children over the age of 12 must wear a mask and children over the age of 2 should be encouraged to wear a mask. It is not mandatory for children under the age of 2 to wear a mask.

28. Can I use the prayer room/mosque at the airport?

Currently, the HIA mosque is open. However, State of Qatar’s COVID-19 contact tracing application “EHTERAZ” with a green status must be shown and worshippers must bring their own praying mats. Prayer rooms in the terminal remain closed until further notice.

29. I have asthma must I wear a mask?

There are very few medical conditions where wearing a mask is contradicted. Any passenger raising a query should be directed to MedAire.

30. I am not traveling but assisting my elderly parent/ child can I go to the check in area with them?

Children traveling without a guardian may be accompanied by a parent. Passengers requiring assistance may be accompanied by a family member.

31. Why are flights from infected countries still being allowed to take off and land at HIA?

COVID-19 has been spreading across the world and we understand the need for people to be home with their families. With the high number of passengers stranded across global airports, we want to ensure they reach their homes safely. Therefore, we joined hands with Qatar Airways in their campaign #TakingYouHome to host transfer passengers on their way back home and assure them that we are here to take them home safely. Our cargo is also operational to transport essential medical supplies.

32. What if I want to change my travel plans?

We recommend that you connect with your airline for the latest information: https://dohahamadairport.com/airlines/airline-directory

33. What happens if my travel plans are affected?

If you are travelling to a destination with reported cases, we recommend that you connect with your airline for the latest information:

https://dohahamadairport.com/airlines/airline-directory

34. Will my flight be cancelled or changed?

We recommend that you connect with your airline for the most useful information.

https://dohahamadairport.com/airlines/airline-directory

35. Is it still safe to visit the country I am travelling to?

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has asked people to avoid any unnecessary travel. Governments across the world are taking various measures depending on the impact that is continually evolving

If you are uncertain about whether to take your flight, we recommend that you connect with your airline for the most useful information: https://dohahamadairport.com/airlines/airline-directory.

36. Where can I find the most up to date travel advice?

To stay up to date with the latest travel advice, please visit the following websites:

Qatar Airways:

https://www.qatarairways.com/en/travel-alerts/COVID-19-update.html

Ministry of Public Health Qatar:

https://www.moph.gov.qa/english/Pages/Coronavirus2019.aspx

WHO:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/travel-advice

37. My airline has cancelled my flight; can I also cancel the service I’ve booked?

We recommend that you connect with your airline for the latest information: https://dohahamadairport.com/airlines/airline-directory

38. My flight time has changed; who should I notify?

We recommend that you connect with your airline for the latest information: https://dohahamadairport.com/airlines/airline-directory

39. Are the Lounges at HIA still open?

Kindly contact the lounge prior to arriving.

40. Is Meet and Assist still available?

As a departing passenger please contact your airline should you need assistance during your journey.

41. Is the Porter’s service still available?

Porter services are still available.

42. Are your car parks still open?

Short term car park is open, however, long term parking for passengers and the employee car park have been shut down temporarily.

43. Why are there different measures in place at other airports outside the Qatar?

The measures put in place are determined by the government authorities of each country.

44. My stopover in Doha has been extended, will I get a complementary hotel room?

Please check with your airline.

45. Are there security restrictions on carrying my own hand sanitizer through Transfers screening?

We advise passengers to use hand sanitizers throughout their journey. Passengers are allowed to carry a single container not exceeding 350ml of hand sanitizer with them.