The rains in Egypt resulted in the flooding of streets and areas in the coastal city of Alexandria (northwest of Cairo), which led to the collapse of an entire property in a neighborhood.

The governor of Alexandria, Major General Mohamed Al-Sharif, said – in statements reported by the Egyptian media – that the collapse of the property in the Al-Gomrok neighborhood resulted in the death of two children, brothers of a 7-year-old and 6-year-old child, and the referral of some of the injured to the hospital while the search for others under the rubble continued.

Egyptian newspapers indicated that the Civil Protection Forces in Alexandria, today, Friday, retrieved the body of a 58-year-old woman, from the ruins of the collapsed customs property, due to the rain, bringing the total number of victims of the collapsed drug to 3, “a woman and two children,” and two injured.

A number of Cairo and Giza governorates’ streets are now witnessing heavy and moderate rain, while the Egyptian Meteorological Authority confirmed that the country is affected by a deep depression on the Mediterranean Sea.

The pioneers of social networking sites in Egypt circulated images showing the flooding of streets and entire neighborhoods in Alexandria, to the point of geese swimming in the water, and cars completely drowned.

The tweeters recalled the statements of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi that his country spent 4 trillion pounds (250 billion dollars) on the infrastructure of Egypt.

The tweeters asked: Where did the $ 250 billion go in the scene of Alexandria’s flooding, in which rainwater and sewage were mixed? ..