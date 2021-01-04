Where is Jack Ma? Questions arise about the billionaire’s whereabouts as Alibaba faces scrutiny from the Chinese government
Business Insider reports:
Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire currently under scrutiny by the government of China, has reportedly not been seen in public for several weeks. Ma was scheduled to appear for the filming of his own talent show, Africa’s Business Heroes but was instead replaced by another Alibaba executive. Alibaba and Ant Group, founded by Ma, are currently faced with an antitrust probe for alleged monopolistic practices. Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire currently under scrutiny by the government of China, has reportedly not been seen in public for several weeks.
