Have you lost your personal things like a resident ID card, driving’s license, your wallet, important cheques or your telephone in Qatar and didn’t know where to report? We’ll tell you how you can report these important things; it’s a genuinely easy way.

Step by step instructions to report via Metrash2 App

Login to your Metrash2 application and select the “General Services” option. Next, click on the “Report Lost Objects” section. Enter your QID and click next. On this page, you are permitted to select the lost things. This can be your ID Card, Cheque, Mobile Phone, Driver’s License, Purse or Cash. click and select next. Select the security centre area where the document was lost, fill in the lost period of the thing and the lost place and click on register. Your notification will get registered. When the report is done, you will get a complaint number, which you can produce at Police Stations to get a lost certificate.

Instructions to report through the Ministry of Interior (MOI) website

As per the Hukoomi, you can report lost official documents using the MOI e-services portal.

You can report online any lost official documents, cash, wallets, cheques and phones. The notification/reports will be directly registered in the security offices.

Online Instructions

Login with your smartcard to the e-services entry of MOI. Select the necessary transaction type (Personal for the smart card owner or Company Name for the approved person). Click on “Reports Services” and select “Report Lost Property”. For Qataris, enter the necessary details in “Person Details” to start registering the notification. Select the lost properties that you need to report from the “Lost Properties List”. Select the nearest police headquarters and enter the date and place of the lost things. Register the notification after reviewing the details in the “Lost Items Registration” page. To register another report for lost things, click “New Entry” and repeat the mentioned steps.

Who is this service available for?

This service is available for Qataris, residents, companies and organizations holding the Qatari Smart Card.

What is the condition required for reporting?

The registered Qatari Smart Card must be valid.

Extra INFORMATION:

What is a smart card?

A smart card is the same as an ID card, but it must be activated at the Directorate General of Border Passports and Expatriates Affairs to turn into a smart card. It allows people and companies to complete their own or corporate transactions.