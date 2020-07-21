As with any regular media news, Gulf and Arab media have covered the entry of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the capital, Riyadh, to conduct medical examinations, according to a statement of the Royal Court.

The Saudi News Agency quoted a brief statement by the Royal Court, this morning, Monday, as saying that King Salman bin Abdulaziz entered the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh to perform some tests due to an inflammation of the gallbladder.

To here and everything is fine .. but no .. there are those who fish in murky water, and whoever is trying to rush the death of King Salman to overshadow the way and pave the way quickly for the arrival of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the throne of the Kingdom at the expense of moral and Islamic values ​​that prohibit gloating in a patient Or rushing his death ..

Talking about Abu Dhabi or Muhammad bin Zayed in particular, who tweeted one of his associates a few hours before announcing the news of the entry of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz to the hospital, to say a mocker, “We are ready, Arabs” ….

It has become apparent to anyone that the account of what is known as Hamad al-Mazrouei is mentioned and moved and tweeted by order of Mohamed bin Zayed, as confirmed by a lot of information leaked from within Abu Dhabi, as the account has been repeated many times by tweets related to the Emirates policy, directions and decisions revealed by these tweets before the event occurred and comment on it After it happens.

It has become known that every major event in the Kingdom is preceded by an exciting tweet of this account that predicts the event before its occurrence, and with the successive days that prove its validity, and we have evidence of this before the overthrow of Muhammad bin Nayef, where the American New Yorker magazine revealed, for the first time, that Ibn Nayef complained The Saudi king of the existence of a conspiracy against the royal family led by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

And before dispensing with Miteb bin Abdullah, the notorious Mizroui wrote a tweet in which he says goodbye, O Miteb Abdullah, and indeed hours and King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a number of royal orders, the most important of which is the exemption of the Minister of National Guard Prince Miteb Abdullah bin Abdulaziz from his post and the appointment of Prince Khalid bin Ayyaf Instead of him.

“Checkmate”, a tweet by Mazroui, heralded the detentions of the princes of Saudi Arabia and Riyadh, silence, and many observers said that the publication of the tweet an hour before the launch of the arrests campaign coincided with the campaign, evidence that the account belongs to a prominent figure confined to Mohamed bin Zayed.

But why is the UAE rushing the departure of King Salman? Perhaps this question occurred to the mind of those who read and understand Al-Marzoui’s tweet, but the obvious thing is that Muhammad bin Salman took the reins of power in an official paralysis to put the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with its ancient history and its religious and political standing in the hands of those who move Bin Salman and manage his affairs, so that the circle will reach and we also reach the word The secret Muhammad bin Zayed.

Many believe that the man behind Muhammad bin Salman to weaken and control the kingdom is Muhammad bin Zayed, and here the British writer David Hurst says in an article published by the British website “The Middle East I” that Mohammed bin Zayed still holds the leadership of Muhammad bin Salman and leads him, and that Although bin Zayed is the mastermind behind the policies of the Saudi crown prince, it is the Saudi state that bears the brunt.

Hurst says that the Emirati Crown Prince will do his utmost to control the kingdom and neutralize it and transfer its power and prestige to the leadership of Leid bin Zayed to achieve his dreams and expansionist ambitions.

Here, it has become certain that Abu Dhabi needs to hide under Riyadh until the time comes when it becomes the de facto ruler of the Sunni Arab world, and it will have no value without Saudi Arabia, and without Muhammad bin Salman in particular.