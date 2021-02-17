Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of the United Development Company, revealed the reasons for the high prices on the Pearl Island, indicating that it is due to the high cost of construction on the Pearl Island.

Of course, the cost of construction in the Pearl is different from other regions, the CEO said – in an interview with Qatar TV today, Tuesday. We don’t want the price to be cheap.

He continued: In The Pearl, you enjoy a view that is not found in the world, and all services are connected in addition to the government services center, a firefighting center, and there is a clinic that will be established on the road, and it is distinguished from other areas, and it is relatively higher than other regions.

Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman revealed that the volume of projects under construction implemented by the United Development Company at The Pearl is estimated at 2.5 billion riyals, and delivery at the end of this year 2021 and the beginning of the first quarter of 2022.

He added: We have the United International School, which accommodates 2,500 students, and work is in progress. We have also completed two large exhibitions for cars with the latest international designs, and we are building a mosque that will be a landmark in the Pearl and Qatar, in addition to the Florasta Gardens areas in which we build a “Compound” villa for the first time and “Giardino” and we have a request. High on the property at the Pearl.

He stressed that our greatest focus is on Qatari real estate developers, noting that there are developers who are residents, but the largest volume of Qatari developers, and stressed that the results of the company are very satisfactory in view of the Corona pandemic and what the property has gone through since 2015, but we have an understanding of customer requirements and a variety of offer .

Regarding the company’s contributions during the Corona pandemic, the CEO of the United Development said: During Corona, rent exemptions were granted to tenants and investors for a period of 3 months on the basis of arranging their affairs, and from the developers side, precaution and precautionary measures have been ensured for all workers and companies that develop in the Pearl and we have more than 1000 workers They work at the Pearl, and matters are not only financial, but logistical, which is a double effort, pointing out that these measures are for the safety of residents, visitors and workers.