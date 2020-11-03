The speech delivered by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, this morning, Tuesday, during the opening of the forty-ninth regular session of the Shura Council, witnessed great interaction and wide echoes, as His Highness announced the date of the Shura Council elections, which will be held in October of next year 2021.

Citizens appreciated the decision of His Highness to announce the date of the elections, where they expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness, considering that the upcoming elections are a practical translation of the fulfillment and commitment by the state to what it promised to set the date of the elections, and the culmination of the renaissance that the country is witnessing in the recent period at all levels and despite unjust restrictions However, this did not discourage the Qatari government and people from continuing to develop and develop in all different fields, including the legislative renaissance represented in the election of the Shura Council to directly represent the people and meet all their demands and aspirations.

They affirmed that the upcoming Shura elections will constitute a qualitative leap in the history of the Shura Council in Qatar, which would enhance its democratic process and consolidate political participation. Describing the elections next October as support and meeting the Qatari’s demands regarding their electoral right to the Shura Council.

And practical measures have begun to prepare for the upcoming Shura Council elections, based on what His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, announced during his speech at the opening of the 48th session of the last Shura Council, regarding taking measures to complete the constitutional requirements for the election of the Shura Council and the exercise of its powers Legislative under the permanent constitution of the state.

The Qatari tweeters also exchanged congratulations after the long-awaited decision and the announcement of the Shura elections next October, appreciating the content of the speech, through the hashtag # The Emir’s speech to the Shura, where the speech lays out an important and great history in the history of the Shura in Qatar, which is an important date for the prosperity of the state and the Qatari people, wishing that the doors of good will open in it And the country will advance it due to the upcoming challenges and development projects and an urban renaissance

The singer Hamad Radi expressed his happiness with the Shura elections and wrote:

His Highness the Amir announced that the month of October 2021 the date of the elections of the Shura Council

Thank you # Tmim_almagd and ask God and you pay the farmer for the good of her family and Qatar #

Congratulations to you , O people of Qatar “

The songwriter Nouf Bint Nasser Al Thani tweeted, saying: A thousand congratulations to the people of Qatar … and finally the long-awaited decision … the Shura Council elections

Hassan Hammoud tweeted congratulating: “Your Highness the Amir announces that October 2021 is the date for the Shura Council elections.

Thank you # Tamim_Majd and we ask God to pay you and the farmer for what is good # Qatar and its people

Congratulations on you, people of Qatar.”

And Mubarak Al-Marri tweeted: All thanks, Your Highness, for your understanding, support and fulfillment of your people’s request regarding their right to vote to the Shura Council. # The Emir’s speech to the Shura

Ali bin Isa Al-Khulaifi tweeted: The speech of His Highness the Amir carries deep legal, economic and social connotations, and it is reassuring.

And there is a forecast for the future.

As well as emphasizing the activation and implementation of Chapter Three, “the legislative authority” of the constitution.

It is our hope that the constitutional oversight of laws will be activated. “

It is worth noting that practical measures to prepare for the upcoming Shura Council elections have begun, based on what His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, announced during his speech at the opening of the 48th session of the last Shura Council, regarding taking measures to complete the constitutional requirements for the election The Shura Council and the exercise of its legislative powers in accordance with the permanent constitution of the state.