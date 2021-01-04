With the start of Corona vaccination operations around the world, the end of last year 2020 carried optimism about the economic recovery in the current year 2021 for several sectors severely affected by the pandemic, especially the aviation sector.

The Pfizer / Pontic vaccine occupied the lion’s share in those international campaigns, and with the entry of 2021, international announcements of promising vaccines such as the Oxford vaccine began, while other countries licensed the Russian and Chinese vaccines.

Countries hope to vaccinate the majority of their population so that the pandemic will end completely by the spring of 2021 … But do those in charge of the aviation sector look with the same optimism?

German Radio quoted the Secretary-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Alexander de Juniac as saying, “2021 will be a better year,” noting that this union expects “only” a loss of $ 39 billion.

He added, “I am sure that during the next year we will witness a clear growth,” as Karsten Shapour, president of the German airline “Lufthansa” announced, as he stems that his company will be able next year, on average, to reach half the passenger level of 2019.

“For summer and autumn, we estimate a growth of up to 70 percent,” says the German company president.

Business travel is estimated to decline continuously from ten to 20 per cent and the share of individual travel by the Lufthansa Group from today rises from 75 to 80 per cent.

The aviation sector is betting strongly on the upcoming vaccinations, and Shapoor proceeds that long-distance flights will only be possible for people who are not confirmed to have a corona or a vaccination certificate until the world’s population has reached adequate immunity.

The Australian airline announced since November that once a vaccine is in place, it will be mandatory for vaccination for intercontinental flights.

The International Air Transport Association has proposed a passport application in which test results and vaccination certificates are stored for each passenger.

According to CNN, airlines need to work on an average of 70% to equalize losses and profits.

In the next few months, says Graham Dunn, FlightGlobal’s executive editor, airlines plan “to travel wherever they can get.”

But for traditional and low-cost carriers, this means different things, as traditional airlines focus on their large routes from hub airports, while low-cost airlines will fly wherever it is permitted.

Rather than sitting beautifully on a Dreamliner or A380, expect travel on a smaller, smaller plane, so the airline can tie in.

Airlines raised their prices for 2021 to compensate for the lack of demand, but if demand remains low, prices are expected to decrease, and analysts believe that countries will make attractive offers to bring airlines back to their airports.