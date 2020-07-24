Qatar Airways announced the launch of its flights to Cebu in the Philippines, in addition to resuming flights to Guangzhou in China.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our direct flights to Cebu City, and to enable our travelers to visit a new destination in the Philippines,” said His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group.

He added: Qatar Airways is one of the few airlines that continued to fly and fly through the air during this crisis, which gave us the opportunity to return travelers to their countries by helping more than two million passengers to return to their families and loved ones since last February.

Al Baker announced the launch of Qatar Airways flights to the Chinese city of Guangzhou, “in an important step that confirms our great confidence in the gradual return of the regional and global travel market.”

Al-Baker said: “A large number of non-scheduled flights were transported to transport goods to China, whether on air cargo planes or on passenger aircraft that were used to transport goods only, in order to meet the high demand for import and export to and from China.”

By the end of July, the Qatar Airways carrier will operate more than 450 flights per week to more than 70 global destinations, with Cebu added (3 flights per week as of July 24), and Guangzhou (a weekly flight starting July 26) to its global network of destinations.

The last flight of the national carrier of the State of Qatar to Cebu was in March 2012.

With the resumption of the carrier’s flights to Cebu, the carrier will enhance its presence in the Philippines with the operation of 13 flights per week to three destinations in the following manner:

Manila (9 flights per week (

Clark ) ) A trip per week (

Cebu (3 flights per week)

Cebu is the second largest city in the Philippines, and it is an important economic and commercial center in the country.