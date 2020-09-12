Today, Doha witnessed the start of Afghan peace negotiations, in the presence of representatives from the Afghan government, the Taliban and the Afghan civil society, as part of the efforts aimed at achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

The opening session of the Afghan peace negotiations was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mike Pompeo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United States of America, and the negotiation parties, represented by Mr. Abdullah Abdullah from the Afghan government and Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar from the Taliban, in addition to To a number of other officials.

In the opening session of the Afghan peace negotiations, through visual communication technology, 14 foreign ministers and a number of senior officials participated in the opening session, including Her Excellency Mrs. Ina Eriksen Serida, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, His Excellency Mr. Wang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, and His Excellency Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşolu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Mr. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Subramaniyam Jay Shankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India, HE Mrs. Rinto Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, and Her Excellency Mrs. Arancha Gonzales Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Spain, in addition to His Excellency Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and His Excellency Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO, who emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and honest dialogue to reach a political solution to the crises in Afghanistan.

It is noteworthy that following the signing of the agreement to bring peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban last February in Doha, the start of direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban is a historic first step on the road to resolving the decades-long conflict.

Discussions to achieve peace in Afghanistan included a number of axes, including reaching a permanent ceasefire and defining a framework for Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts.

In his speech during the opening session of the Afghan peace negotiations, His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “History has told us, writing down experience after another that military force cannot resolve any conflict in Afghanistan and that the only way to do so is. An immediate and permanent ceasefire and open avenues for constructive dialogue through the negotiating table to achieve a comprehensive political settlement between all spectrums of the Afghan people.

Negotiating teams participate in these meetings in discussions related to women’s affairs, civil society and the future of protecting human rights and democracy in Afghanistan, as their commitment to discussing these key core issues is evidence of the country’s ability to reach a political settlement that establishes peace and stability for the benefit of future generations.

The cooperation of all parties and international partners has played an important role in the success of these negotiations, and the State of Qatar will continue its role as an honest and reliable international mediator in establishing stability in the region.