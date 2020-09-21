Today, Sunday, the Official Gazette published Decision No. (51) of 2020 for His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, amending some provisions of the executive regulations of Law No. (21) of 2015 regulating the entry, exit and residency of expatriates issued by the Minister of Interior’s decision No. ( 25) of 2019.

The decision stipulated:

Article (1): Replace the texts of Articles (65) and (67) of the Executive Regulations of Law No. (21) of 2015 referred to the following two texts:

(Article 65) “The change of an expatriate’s workplace shall be in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and in accordance with For the following controls:

1- Notifying the concerned department at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs in accordance with the established rules and procedures

2- That the residence permit of the expatriate be valid, or within a period of (90) days from the expiration date, unless it has expired for reasons beyond his control. .

(Article 67) “The employer who requests the secondment of the expatriate to work, to work for him, must present the appendix of the contract added to the work contract, signed by the recruiter and the newcomer to work and authenticated by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs.”

Article (2): Article (66) of the executive regulations of Law No. (21) of 2015 referred to shall be canceled.

Article (3) All competent authorities, each within its jurisdiction, shall implement this decision, and it shall be enforced from the day following the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.