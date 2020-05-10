As part of its ongoing expansion plans to be able to serve every area in Qatar, Qatar Fuel (Woqod) Sunday opened a fuel station at Umm Slal, on Al Majd Road raising the number of its petrol stations to 105.

Woqod’s Managing Director & CEO, Saad Rashid Al Muhannadi, said: “We are pleased to open anew petrol station in Umm Slal, Al Majd Road as Woqod aspires to expand its petrol station network in the country to meet the rising demand for petroleum products and achieve the goal of providing customers access to best-in-class products and services at their convenience and comfort. Woqod team would like to extend their gratitude to all concerned governmental and private entities that contributed to the completion of this project.”

The new Umm Slal petrol station is spread over an area of 28000 square meters and has 4 laneswith 8 dispensers for light vehicles, and 2 lanes with 4 dispensers for Heavy Vehicles, which will serve Umm Slalarea, Al Majd Road and its neighborhood.

Umm Al Slalpetrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents, and includes Sidra convenience store, manual car wash, oil change and tyre repair facilities for Light Vehicles and sale of LPG cylinders Shafaf, in addition to the sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles and heavy vehicles.