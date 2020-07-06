Work on the nine infrastructure development projects in new citizens’ subdivisions, for which contracts were signed yesterday by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) with Qatari companies, will start in the third quarter of 2020.

The projects will be implemented at a cost of QR3.6bn and will serve 5,111 residential plots in six areas, according to a statement by Ashghal.

The signing ceremony was held remotely using video conferencing technology. Present on the occasion were HE Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, Minister of Municipality and Environment; Dr Saad bin Ahmad al-Muhannadi, president of Ashghal; Mohamed bin Hamoud al-Shafi, chairman of the Central Municipal Council (CMC) – Constituency 14; Yousef al-Emadi, director of Projects Affairs at Ashghal; and Saoud al-Tamimi, manager of the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal.



Representatives of the companies that won the contracts also attended the event.

Al-Shafi stressed that the new contracts include works distributed in the north and south of Qatar. “We look forward to the progress that will be witnessed in the coming years regarding roads and infrastructure in the areas included in the new contracts,” he said. Al-Tamimi said the signing of the new contracts is part of Ashghal’s plan to provide well-developed roads and infrastructure for the new subdivisions in different areas of Qatar. The awarded projects cover six areas: Semaisma South, Al Ebb & Leabaib, Umm Slal Mohamed, Al Wajba East, Mebaireek and Al Meshaf South.



During the event, Mooza al-Sowaidi, head of the Doha City Section at Ashghal’s Roads Projects Department, gave a brief presentation on the citizens’ new and existing sub-divisions projects, and benefits of the projects signed yesterday, which will provide about 281km of roads, more than 10,350 lighting poles and over 15,800 car parking slots.

In addition, sewage, surface and groundwater and TSE (treated sewage effluent) networks will be provided with a total length of 684km.

The presentation was followed by an online signing ceremony, where the contracts were signed simultaneously by Dr al-Muhannadi and the representatives of the companies concerned. The Ashghal president noted that a forum would be held in the coming period for the contractors of the projects and local manufacturers to enhance co-operation and co-ordination on supporting national products, ensuring their compliance with the authority’s standards and their ability to meet project needs, as well as ensuring that these projects are delivered in accordance with the schedule.

“It is noteworthy that as part of the authority’s keenness to support local products, and as Ashghal regards this as a high priority and a strategy to support the economy and achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, these new projects will rely to a higher degree on local manufacturers to provide all materials that can be supplied locally, including lighting poles and lamps, manholes, different types of drainage pipes, road marking and signs, traffic signal poles, interlock, kerbstone, bitumen, electricity cables, safety barriers and other materials,” the statement noted.

Following are the details of the projects:

1. Roads and Infrastructure in Umm Salal Mohamed — Package 01

The project, with a total value of QR623mn, has been awarded to Hamad Bin Khalid Contracting Company. It will serve 591 plots. The scope of the project includes road works with a length of about 35.7km, pedestrian and cycle paths with a total length of about 47km, 1,315 lighting poles and 4,310 car parking slots. In addition, the project will provide surface and groundwater drainage networks, a sewage network and a TSE network.

2. Roads and Infrastructure in Al Meshaf South — Package 09

The project, with a value of QR545mn, has been awarded to a joint venture of Development Company for Roadworks and Qatar Building Engineering Company to serve 590 plots. The project includes road works with a length of about 24.5km, pedestrian and cycle paths with a length of about 46km and 695 lighting poles, in addition to surface and groundwater drainage networks, a sewage network and a TSE network.

3.Roads and Infrastructure in Al Meshaf South — Package 08

The project, with a total value of QR515mn, has been awarded to Al-Tawfeeq & Partners Contracting Company to serve 356 plots. The project includes road works with a length of about 40.5km and the provision of 1,737 lighting poles and 650 car parking slots. In addition, the project will provide surface and underground water drainage networks, a sewage network and a TSE network.

4. Roads and Infrastructure in Al Ebb & Leabaib — Package 02

The project, with a total value of QR384mn, has been awarded to Qatar Building Company. It will serve 873 residential plots by constructing 25.5km of roads, 51km of pedestrian and cycle paths, more than 4,170 car parking slots and around 2,600 lighting poles. The scope of works also involves infrastructure development, including surface and groundwater drainage networks, a sewage network and a TSE network.

5. Roads and Infrastructure in Mebaireek — Package 01

The project, with a value of QR355mn, has been warded to Boom Construction Company. It will serve 712 residential plots for citizens and includes the construction and development of 54km of roads as well as the provision of 935 lighting poles. In addition, surface and groundwater drainage networks, a sewage network, and a TSE network will be constructed as part of the project.

6. Roads and Infrastructure in Al Wajba East — Package 03

The project, valued at QR324mn, has been awarded to Galfar Al Misnad Engineering and Contracting & Company. It will serve 417 plots in citizens’ sub-divisions and includes the construction and development of about 23.5km of roads, about 45km of pedestrian and cycle paths, and the provision of more than 834 lighting poles and more than 2,280 car parking slots. The project also includes the construction of a sewage network, surface and groundwater drainage networks and a TSE network.

7. Roads and Infrastructure in Semaisma South — Package 02

The project, valued at QR319mn, has been awarded to Al Jaber & Partners Construction and Energy Projects Company. It will serve 627 plots for citizens and includes the construction and development of about 23km of roads, about 14.5km of pedestrian and cycle paths as well as the provision of more than 720 lighting poles. The project also includes the construction of a sewage network, surface and groundwater drainage networks and a TSE network.

8. Roads and Infrastructure in Mebaireek — Package 02

The project, valued at QR286mn, has been awarded to Boom Construction Company. It will serve 577 plots by constructing 36.8km of roads, providing 714 lighting poles as well as developing infrastructure that includes surface and groundwater drainage networks, a sewage network and a TSE network.

9. Roads and Infrastructure in Al Wajba East — Package 01

The project, with a value of QR263mn, has been awarded to Galfar Al Misnad Engineering & Contracting Company, to serve 368 residential plots.

The project includes road works at a total length of 17km, providing 34km of pedestrian paths, about 2,570 car parking slots and more than 800 lighting poles in addition to surface and groundwater drainage networks, a sewage network and a TSE network.