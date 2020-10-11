Work Visa Requirements from Qatar to Canada

Do you live in Qatar but you want to work in Canada? The fastest and easiest way to work in Canada if you are applying from Qatar is with a Canadian work visa. It is typically processed in as little as 43 weeks and allows you to work in the country for a specified period of time.

Plenty of job opportunities and high paying jobs are just some of the reasons why Qataris choose Canada every year. If that’s not good enough news, Canada’s lenient immigration policies make it easier for international workers with Canadian work experience to become permanent residents.

Working in Canada as a foreigner is a vastly different experience than working in many other countries where you are treated as a second-class citizen, irrespective of your qualifications or capabilities. However, if you work in Canada you will be treated as an equal with the rights and freedoms that Canadians are renowned for.

Learn more about the different types of Canadian work visas and their eligibility requirements below.

Work Visa Requirements to Work in Canada

There are two types of work visas that allow foreign nationals to work in Canada. They are; employer-specific work permits and open work permits. If you want to apply for a work visa from Qatar, learn more about the eligibility requirements of each work visa below:

Employer-Specific Work Permit Requirements

1. An employer-specific work permit is issued to applicants who already have a valid job offer.

The work permit will show;

The name of the employer you will be working for;

How long you can work for;

Where you will be working.

2. Along with your valid job offer letter, you may also require a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) number. A Labour Market Impact Assessment is a document that a Canadian employer may need to get before hiring you, as it shows that there is a need to source skills and labour from outside of Canada.

To apply for an employer-specific work visa from Qatar, you will need:

A valid job offer letter;

A contract that states the duration and location of the job;

A copy of the LMIA document;

The LMIA number.

3. You need to have proof of funds to take care of yourself ($12, 960) and any family members (+ $3, 492 per family member) that accompany you during your stay in Canada, and to return home.

4. You may need to give your biometrics (fingerprints and photos).

Open Work Permit Requirements

1. This type of work permit allows you to work for different employers in Canada without a job offer but is still valid for a set period, typically twenty-four months. An open work permit is only issued in specific instances such as the following:

International student who just graduated: If you studied in Canada and completed your study course, you can apply for a Postgraduate Open Work Permit.

If you studied in Canada and completed your study course, you can apply for a If your common-law partner is already studying or working in Canada, you may be eligible to apply for an open work permit in order to contribute to the monthly household income.

you may be eligible to apply for an open work permit in order to contribute to the monthly household income. If you are a dependent family member of someone who applied for permanent residency in Canada.

Work Visa Programs to Work in Canada

For specific workers and occupations, there are specially designed pilots and programs for which you can apply to work in Canada. The key difference between applying for a work permit and a work visa program is that a work visa program usually leads to permanent residence as an end-goal, whereas a work permit is temporary.

Here are three popular occupation-specific pilots for international workers:

Caregiver Pilots

Home Child Care Providers and Home Support Workers in Qatar with or without experience of working in Canada can apply to these Caregiver Pilots to permanently settle in the country. If you don’t have any work experience as a Home Child Care Provider or a Home Support Worker but wish to gain work experience in one of these fields, you can apply for a work permit and permanent residency at the same time. Once you have completed the required working hours your permanent residency application will be processed.

Type of Work Visa: Open Work Visa (occupation-specific)

Truck Drivers Pilot

Long-haul truck drivers from Qatar can apply through the Saskatchewan Long-Haul Truck Driver Pilot, and be issued with an employer-specific work permit for a duration of 6 months. If your employer wishes to renew your contract after 6 months and hire you permanently, you can apply through this Pilot for permanent residency.

Type of Work Visa: Employer- Specific Work Visa

Tech Workers Pilot

Tech worker pilots are managed by the Provincial Nomination Programs (PNPs) of a select few Canadian provinces. These pilots are designed for tech workers, such as engineers, web designers, user support technicians etc, to get priority processing on their work permit applications.

Type of Work Visa: Employer- Specific Work Visa

Work Visa Application Made Easy

