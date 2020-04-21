The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has explained what needs to be done if workers are outside the country and unable to return, and if this will affect their employment status.

“The employer and the worker should discuss working conditions and benefits. The worker is entitled to refuse any adjustment to the contract,” the MADLSA tweeted Monday. In case of termination of employment, this must be carried out in full compliance with the terms of the Labour Law and the contract, including the notice period and the payment of all pending entitlements,” it added