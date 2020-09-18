Workers honoured by MME, beach cleaned up

Doha

* MME to launch public contest on Friday as part of World Cleanup Day celebrations

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) on Thursday honoured cleaning workers and organised a beach cleanup drive as part of the observance of World Cleanup Day.

In a statement, the MME said a number of cleaning workers were honoured in appreciation of their daily efforts in maintaining public cleanliness throughout the country. Some administrative officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

The MME’s General Cleanliness Department also organised a campaign to clean Al Wakra beach in co-operation with talabat. Various kinds of waste were collected and removed during the initiative, the ministry said.

World Cleanup Day falls on the third Saturday of September annually.