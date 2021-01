His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, congratulated everyone on the new year 2021.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter today: “We welcome the year 2021 and we hope that it will be better, God willing, and that the difficulties and challenges imposed by the Corona pandemic will be overcome.

He added, “I congratulate everyone on the New Year and wish all of our people and mankind good and peace.”