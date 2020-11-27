His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, confirmed that he had held a successful round of talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on the Qatar-Turkish partnership.

In his official account on Twitter, His Highness said, “We agreed to employ more of our two countries’ capabilities to consolidate this partnership, which is constantly evolving for the good and in the interest of our people. We also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues and developments.”

