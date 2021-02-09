His Highness during the sports day

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, affirmed that practicing sports remains an indispensable healthy and social behavior,

His Highness said in a tweet to him on his official account on Twitter: “On our sports day for this exceptional year that all countries of the world are experiencing, exercise remains an indispensable healthy and social behavior, wishing everyone an enjoyable day.”

His Highness also posted photos on his Instagram account while he was hiking in Al Bida Park this morning.

