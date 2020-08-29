His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery to Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, noting that he had always been a great supporter of the strong relations between Qatar and Japan .. adding: Working with you was a source of happiness.

This came through a tweet published by His Highness on his official Twitter account, in which he said:

“Our best wishes for a speedy recovery to friend Shinzo Abe @AbeShinzo, Prime Minister of Japan … I have always been a great supporter of the strong relations between Qatar and Japan … and working with you has been a source of happiness.”

It is worth noting that Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, announced his resignation from his post for health reasons, after more than seven years he spent there.

Abe said, during a press conference today, that he decided to resign from the leadership of the ruling party and then from the prime minister, due to the deterioration of his health, adding that he apologized to the Japanese for not being able to fulfill the duties of the post.

He indicated that he would continue to perform the duties of the position until the appointment of a new prime minister, explaining that his health condition began to deteriorate around mid-July, and he did not want this to negatively affect important political decisions.

The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation “NHK” had earlier quoted sources close to Abe as saying that he intends to step down from his post to deal with a health problem.

This is the second time that Abe leaves office due to a health problem, as he stepped down in 2007 after one year of taking over due to inflammatory bowel disease, but returned to him in 2012 after a landslide victory in the House of Representatives elections.

It is noteworthy that Abe’s term of office, which lasted more than seven years, makes him the prime minister of Japan, who held the post for the longest period ever, and he could have stayed for another year, as his term as head of the ruling liberal Democratic Party expires in September of next year.