His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received in his office at Al Bahar Palace this afternoon, His Excellency Mr. Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the US President, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the friendly United States of America, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common concern, especially the peace process in the Middle East region.

During the interview, His Highness affirmed the position of the State of Qatar calling for a just settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative and on the basis of the two-state solution in a manner that achieves security and stability in the region.