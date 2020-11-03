His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, said that the Shura Council elections will take place in October of next year 2021, and the elections will be held in accordance with the constitution that you consulted in 2003, and that is why we are making an important step in strengthening the Qatari Shura tradition and developing the legislative process with the participation of a wider range of citizens.

In a speech at the opening of the 49th regular session of the Qatari Shura Council, he stressed that Qatar’s international standing is being strengthened despite the continuation of the blockade.

His Highness stressed the need not to be complacent to avoid a second wave of the Corona epidemic, revealing that Doha will not hesitate to take resolute measures in the event of an outbreak.

His Highness said that we have supported the efforts of the international community and we have provided the necessary assistance to more than 70 countries and international organizations, and we will continue to support efforts to accelerate the manufacture of the necessary vaccine and provide it in a fair way to the countries most in need.

His Highness added: The expectations regarding growth at the global level for this year indicate an economic contraction that may reach 5%. It is natural for the economic downturn to lead to a decline in energy prices, and Qatar has taken rapid measures in this regard, which is to support the private sector and maintain the integrity of the state’s financial markets.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, His Highness said: Our position is firm on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinians to establish their independent state on the borders of 67.

His Highness affirmed the durability of the Qatari riyal in facing external crises by preserving its value.

His Highness said that Qatar has taken swift measures on two axes, the first of which is to support the private sector and the second is to preserve the integrity of the state’s budget.

His Highness referred to the health system in Qatar that has proven its worth in dealing with the Corona pandemic, and pointed out that the energy sector was able to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic and exports did not stop.