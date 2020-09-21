His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, welcomed the announcement of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

In a tweet posted on his official account on Twitter, His Highness said: We welcome the announcement of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, which represents a historic document that reflects the international community’s consensus on a unified position on the common challenges and goals of the organization in the field of peace, security, development and human rights. We are pleased that Qatar, in cooperation with Sweden, facilitated the negotiations on its text. “

His Highness participated in the high-level meeting to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, which was held via video communication technology from the organization’s headquarters in New York City, with the participation of a number of their Majesties and Highnesses, Excellencies, heads of state, heads of government and delegations.

His Highness the Emir delivered a speech, in which he said that the founding of the United Nations represented a great hope for humanity after the horrors of the Second World War, drawing conclusions from it and from the absence of a global framing of relations between countries that does not accept wars as a means of settling disputes, and agreed and binding principles that allow collective response to genocide.

He added: The United Nations was based on the assumption of the existence of humanity that unites us, and a common understanding of human rights and its dignity, thus constituting a turning point in international relations.

His Highness affirmed that the United Nations has made great strides in achieving the goals agreed upon by the international community, and has managed over the past decades to make many contributions to the advancement of humanity, save millions of people and make their lives better, through its various institutions and organizations that it is no longer possible to imagine our world. Contemporary without her. But it is still failing to find the necessary mechanisms to impose its principles on its members, and the right to force still trumps the power of right in different regions of the world and in different areas of our lives.

He said: Today we are on the threshold of the third decade of the current century and despite these estimated efforts, the world is still facing new and unprecedented challenges in various aspects, foremost of which are the exacerbation of regional and international trouble spots, disarmament issues, environmental issues, sustainable development, terrorism and other global challenges. Stressing that one of the most dangerous challenges facing the international community since the founding of the United Nations is the issue of collective confrontation with the threat of epidemics.

And His Highness added: The confrontation of the (Covid-19) epidemic and its dangerous negative repercussions on lives, public health and countries’ economies should remind us that the peoples of the earth are but one family facing a common destiny, and that cooperation and joint action are inevitable to address global challenges.

He said: Our meeting today constitutes an important opportunity to renew the commitment of the international community to the letter and spirit of the United Nations Charter, and that it will continue to be a guideline for our international work, and as a basis for us to strengthen international cooperation to achieve its lofty goals. This calls for a serious evaluation and review of multilateral international action, and the need for serious work to overcome the obstacles that hinder our joint efforts, and to achieve comprehensive reform, especially the issue of the representation of the peoples of the world in the UN Security Council, the mechanisms for implementing its decisions, avoiding double standards in implementation, and reviewing the system. The procedure that suspends common security issues with the position of any of the five major countries.

He added: In this context, we affirm the firm position of the State of Qatar in support of the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and their embodiment, and we stress the need to implement the political declaration adopted today by promoting pluralism and preventive diplomacy, respecting the sovereignty of states and equality among them, and resolutely confronting the use of force in International relations, finding solutions to protracted crises and conflicts based on international law and resolutions of international legitimacy, respect for the rule of law at the national and international levels, activating the role of women and youth in all fields, proper and legitimate use of scientific progress, implementation of international declarations and agreements, and achieving the goals of the United Nations Development Plan Sustainable 2030.

His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, reiterated the State of Qatar’s commitment to working with the United Nations, continuing to provide support to it and strengthening partnership with its agencies to enable it to face common global challenges and achieve the goals it seeks.