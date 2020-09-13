His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, expressed his welcome to all delegations participating in the Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, wishing the Afghan brothers success in their efforts to bring peace and stability to their country after decades of conflict.

His Highness affirmed – in his official account on Twitter – that this dialogue represents an important historical opportunity that the Afghan people have always been waiting for to achieve their aspirations for national unity, development and prosperity.

This is the text of His Highness’s tweet:

“We welcome all delegations participating in the Afghan peace negotiations in Doha and we wish the Afghan brothers success in their efforts to bring peace and stability to their country after decades of conflict. This dialogue represents an important historical opportunity that the Afghan people have long been waiting for to achieve their aspirations for national unity.” Development and prosperity. “