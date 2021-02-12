His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, said that the National Service operetta reminds of the 30th anniversary of the battle to liberate Al-Khafji, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who participated in embodying the meaning of brotherhood and solidarity.

His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, witnessed the “National Service Operetta”, which included honoring the officers and individuals of the Qatari Armed Forces participating in the war of liberation of Kuwait and the battle to liberate Al-Khafji on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of it.

The operetta, which was held at the National Service Academy theater in the Muqdam camp in the Al Mazroua area, this evening was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of their Excellencies ministers, senior leaders and officials of the Qatar Armed Forces.

Subsequently, His Highness, the Emir of the State of Qatar, honored His Excellency Mr. Kuwait is the Medal of Military Operations, their number is 2995, and the medal is awarded to those who participate in the military operations from among the employees of the military authorities or the forces of other countries, and distinguish by the type of the military operation, and all those who participated in the battle to liberate Al-Khafji, numbering 1450, will be awarded the Medal of Courage, which is granted to those who carry out acts of good quality With valor, sacrifice, or courage.