His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of the country, received the Covid-19 vaccine, and his highness posted, via Instagram, a picture of him receiving the vaccine, and said: “Today I took the Covid-19 vaccine, and I wish everyone safety and protection from this epidemic.”

It is noteworthy that the State of Qatar began the first phase of the vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus Covid-19 on December 23.