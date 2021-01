His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, expressed his pride in the graduation of new qualified pilots from Al Zaeem Air College, which His Highness preferred and, under his generous patronage, included the graduation ceremony of the eighth batch of students nominated for the college, at the college’s headquarters at Al Udeid Air Base this morning.

His Highness said on Instagram: We are proud of the graduation of new pilots from Al Zaeem Air College.