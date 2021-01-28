His Highness congratulates the graduates of the 16th batch of Ahmed bin Muhammad Military College

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, congratulated the graduates of the 16th batch of Ahmed bin Muhammad Military College.

This came through a post on his official account – in Instagram – and he said: “We congratulate the graduates of the 16th batch of Ahmed bin Muhammad Military College for a new class in the security ranks, wishing them all success in serving our country.”