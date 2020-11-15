His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, welcomed President Qais Saeed, President of the brotherly Republic of Tunisia, who is currently visiting the country, and His Highness affirmed the strength of brotherly relations between Qatar and Tunisia.

This came in a tweet posted by His Highness, today, on his official Twitter account, in which he said:

We welcome brother President Qais Saeed in Qatar and affirm the strength of brotherly relations between our two countries. We held discussions on deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, and exchanged views on vital issues that concern the security and interests of our peoples.