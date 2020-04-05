A snapshot from the inspection campaign.

Health inspectors from various municipalities across the country have continued with their intensive inspection and awareness campaigns in different parts of the country to ensure the safety of food products.

The campaigns have seen the participation of a good number of volunteers, which comes within the framework of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment’s (MME) initiative regarding volunteer work under the slogan, ‘Your safety is my safety’.

Accordingly, the inspectors briefed the volunteers on the key aspects to look out for when conducting checks in line with Law No 8 of 1990 regulating human food control, in addition to other relevant regulations, the MME said in a statement.

The campaigns have covered Doha Municipality, Al Wakra Municipality, Al Sheehaniya Municipality and Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality.

Inspections and awareness drives have been carried out at various food establishments in these places to ensure their compliance with the regulations.

Meanwhile, Doha Municipality conducted a number of inspection campaigns in March, covering 3,125 food establishments in different areas. The campaigns resulted in the issuance of 147 violations reports, mostly regarding the preparation of food products in unhealthy conditions. In addition, 47 food facilities were shut and 120 related complaints were also addressed.

Similarly, Al Sheehaniya Municipality’s health control section carried out 458 inspection tours in March. Nineteen violation reports were issued for violating Law No 8 of 1990, and four administrative closure decisions were issued for three restaurants and a sweets shop. Eighteen of the violation reports were resolved through reconciliation with the violators after paying the stipulated fines.